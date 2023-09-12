The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 138 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 129 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.6% of them.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 66 .243 AVG .295 .321 OBP .334 .387 SLG .541 22 XBH 34 6 HR 14 29 RBI 42 49/26 K/BB 66/17 4 SB 8

