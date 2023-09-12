The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .210 with 19 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 67 walks.

Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 58 of 123 games this season (47.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .198 AVG .223 .319 OBP .348 .381 SLG .527 20 XBH 24 8 HR 16 26 RBI 37 77/34 K/BB 75/33 7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings