Jack Suwinski vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .210 with 19 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 67 walks.
- Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 58 of 123 games this season (47.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.198
|AVG
|.223
|.319
|OBP
|.348
|.381
|SLG
|.527
|20
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|37
|77/34
|K/BB
|75/33
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Adon (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
