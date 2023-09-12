Jason Delay vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Delay has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.267
|AVG
|.247
|.329
|OBP
|.309
|.307
|SLG
|.411
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
