On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Joan Adon TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .245 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.

In 56.7% of his games this season (51 of 90), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 90 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.7%).

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .233 AVG .255 .294 OBP .316 .326 SLG .325 9 XBH 9 1 HR 1 16 RBI 11 37/12 K/BB 38/12 12 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings