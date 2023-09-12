On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .245 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
  • In 56.7% of his games this season (51 of 90), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 90 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.7%).
  • He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 47
.233 AVG .255
.294 OBP .316
.326 SLG .325
9 XBH 9
1 HR 1
16 RBI 11
37/12 K/BB 38/12
12 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Adon (2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
