Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .264 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (12.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 32 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.319
|AVG
|.214
|.355
|OBP
|.259
|.569
|SLG
|.330
|28
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|4
|35
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|56/14
|4
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
