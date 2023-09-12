On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .264 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (12.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has driven home a run in 32 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .319 AVG .214 .355 OBP .259 .569 SLG .330 28 XBH 16 9 HR 4 35 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 56/14 4 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings