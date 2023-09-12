Liover Peguero vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .245 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in 22 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (31.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (17.1%).
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.254
|AVG
|.238
|.294
|OBP
|.291
|.413
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|25/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon (2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.