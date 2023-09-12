Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (1-8) for the Pirates and Joan Adon (2-1) for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Pirates have won 16 out of the 25 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.

Pittsburgh has entered 14 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.

The Pirates have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule