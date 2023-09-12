Pirates vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (1-8) for the Pirates and Joan Adon (2-1) for the Nationals.
Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Pirates have won 16 out of the 25 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.
- Pittsburgh has entered 14 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.
- The Pirates have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Colin Selby vs Freddy Peralta
|September 8
|@ Braves
|L 8-2
|Mitch Keller vs Bryce Elder
|September 9
|@ Braves
|W 8-4
|Johan Oviedo vs Dylan Dodd
|September 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Allan Winans
|September 11
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Andre Jackson vs Patrick Corbin
|September 12
|Nationals
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Joan Adon
|September 13
|Nationals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Joan Adon
|September 14
|Nationals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Josiah Gray
|September 15
|Yankees
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 16
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 17
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Rodón
