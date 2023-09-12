The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field in the second game of a four-game series against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (140).

Pittsburgh has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.388).

The Pirates have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.236).

Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (603 total).

The Pirates' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh's 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.382).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing only one hit.

Falter has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Falter will try to record his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home - Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home - Carlos Rodón

