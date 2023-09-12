How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field in the second game of a four-game series against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (140).
- Pittsburgh has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.388).
- The Pirates have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.236).
- Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (603 total).
- The Pirates' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pittsburgh's 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.382).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing only one hit.
- Falter has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Falter will try to record his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Rodón
