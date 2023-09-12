Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) on Tuesday, September 12, when they battle Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PIT (1-8, 4.65 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.56 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -148 +124 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -145 +120 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

The Pirates have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 43.4%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 46 times in 103 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+180)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

