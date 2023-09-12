Bryan Reynolds rides a 12-game hitting streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (66-78) game against the Washington Nationals (65-79) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bailey Falter (1-8) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Falter - PIT (1-8, 4.65 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.56 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

The Pirates' Falter (1-8) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .279.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Falter has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Adon has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Adon is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his eight outings this season.

