The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in ), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.

As favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith delivered 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +700 2 September 18 Browns - +2000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +30000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1200 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1200 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +6600 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

