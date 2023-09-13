Right now the Washington Commanders are 24th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington sported the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 on the road.

As favorites, Washington went 4-4-1. When underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton collected two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +8000 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +12500 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +5000 17 December 31 49ers - +700 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

