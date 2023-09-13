Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (65-80) at 6:35 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Colin Selby (2-1) to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

Pittsburgh is 8-7 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 608 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule