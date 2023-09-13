Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (65-80) at 6:35 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Colin Selby (2-1) to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • The Pirates have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Pirates have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
  • Pittsburgh is 8-7 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
  • Pittsburgh has scored 608 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 8 @ Braves L 8-2 Mitch Keller vs Bryce Elder
September 9 @ Braves W 8-4 Johan Oviedo vs Dylan Dodd
September 10 @ Braves L 5-2 Luis Ortiz vs Allan Winans
September 11 Nationals L 6-2 Andre Jackson vs Patrick Corbin
September 12 Nationals W 5-1 Bailey Falter vs Joan Adon
September 13 Nationals - Colin Selby vs Jackson Rutledge
September 14 Nationals - Mitch Keller vs Josiah Gray
September 15 Yankees - Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
September 16 Yankees - Luis Ortiz vs Clarke Schmidt
September 17 Yankees - Bailey Falter vs Carlos Rodón
September 19 @ Cubs - TBA vs Javier Assad

