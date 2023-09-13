The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Ke'Bryan Hayes and Lane Thomas among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Pittsburgh's past three contests has been 9.2, a stretch during which the Pirates and their opponents have finished under every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-9).

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Pittsburgh has played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-63-3).

The Pirates have gone 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-38 32-40 24-33 43-44 45-51 22-26

