The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take the field at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (141).

Pittsburgh is 25th in baseball, slugging .389.

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.236).

Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (608 total runs).

The Pirates rank 22nd in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.379).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Selby makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed a third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home Luis Ortiz Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Bailey Falter Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad

