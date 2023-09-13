How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take the field at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (141).
- Pittsburgh is 25th in baseball, slugging .389.
- The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.236).
- Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (608 total runs).
- The Pirates rank 22nd in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.379).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed a third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Javier Assad
