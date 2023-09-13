Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) will clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-80) at PNC Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +115. The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have gone 8-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 130 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (43.1%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 49-65 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

