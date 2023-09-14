Pirates vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-9) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-1.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Pirates have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 615 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|@ Braves
|W 8-4
|Johan Oviedo vs Dylan Dodd
|September 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Allan Winans
|September 11
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Andre Jackson vs Patrick Corbin
|September 12
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Bailey Falter vs Joan Adon
|September 13
|Nationals
|W 7-6
|Colin Selby vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 14
|Nationals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Josiah Gray
|September 15
|Yankees
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 16
|Yankees
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 17
|Yankees
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Jameson Taillon
