Josiah Gray will start for the Washington Nationals aiming to take down Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (18-9).

Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

Pittsburgh has played in 146 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-63-3).

The Pirates have a 10-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-38 32-40 24-33 44-44 46-51 22-26

