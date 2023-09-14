Mitch Keller and Josiah Gray are the projected starters when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals face off on Thursday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 142 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB, slugging .390.

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.237).

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in runs scored with 615 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.379).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 30th of the season. He is 11-9 with a 4.23 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

Keller enters this outing with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will try to build upon a 29-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 29 appearances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home Luis Ortiz Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Bailey Falter Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon

