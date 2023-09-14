Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) will play the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park on Thursday, September 14 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 191 strikeouts, Mitch Keller will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-9, 4.23 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.13 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 4-4 (50%).

Pittsburgh has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 37-44 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

