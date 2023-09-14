The Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) host the Washington Nationals (65-81) on Thursday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-9) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-11) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-9, 4.23 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.13 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (11-9) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up eight earned runs on 12 hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 4.23, a 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.288.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.13 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Gray is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Gray will try to collect his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Josiah Gray vs. Pirates

The opposing Pirates offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.390) and ranks 27th in home runs hit (142) in all of MLB. They have a collective .237 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 1150 total hits and 23rd in MLB play scoring 615 runs.

Gray has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six against the Pirates this season.

