Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 19 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- Pittsburgh averaged 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Steelers posted a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+700
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
