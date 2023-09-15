The Washington Commanders right now have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season went over the point total.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 away from home.

Washington went 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC overall.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton amassed two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +8000 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +750 5 October 5 Bears - +12500 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +750 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +5000 17 December 31 49ers - +700 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

