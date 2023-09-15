Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Pirates vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (42.6%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 20-19 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 147 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-38 32-40 25-33 44-44 47-51 22-26

