Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (74-73) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) will match up in the series opener on Friday, September 15 at PNC Park. The matchup will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.79 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.34 ERA)

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Pirates and Yankees matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 84 times this season and won 46, or 54.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 16-5 (winning 76.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (42.6%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

