Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) squaring off against the New York Yankees (74-73) at 6:35 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA).

Pirates vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Pirates have come away with 49 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (617 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

