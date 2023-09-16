The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Yankees are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+100). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 49, or 42.2%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 104 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 44-60 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 81 of its 148 games with a total this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-39 32-40 25-33 44-45 47-52 22-26

