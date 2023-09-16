Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Luke Weaver, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 144 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 430 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .237.

Pittsburgh has scored 622 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (4-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

Ortiz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Bailey Falter Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Justin Steele 9/22/2023 Reds - Away - Andrew Abbott

