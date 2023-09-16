When the New York Yankees (75-73) and Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) meet at PNC Park on Saturday, September 16, Luke Weaver will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.66 ERA)

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 85 times and won 47, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 43-32 record (winning 57.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

New York has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (42.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 44-60 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

