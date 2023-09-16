Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) against the New York Yankees (75-73) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pirates vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have been victorious in 49, or 42.2%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 44-60 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (622 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule