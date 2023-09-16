Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) against the New York Yankees (75-73) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
  • The Pirates have been victorious in 49, or 42.2%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Pittsburgh has a mark of 44-60 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (622 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 11 Nationals L 6-2 Andre Jackson vs Patrick Corbin
September 12 Nationals W 5-1 Bailey Falter vs Joan Adon
September 13 Nationals W 7-6 Colin Selby vs Jackson Rutledge
September 14 Nationals W 2-0 Mitch Keller vs Josiah Gray
September 15 Yankees L 7-5 Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
September 16 Yankees - Luis Ortiz vs Luke Weaver
September 17 Yankees - Bailey Falter vs Carlos Rodón
September 19 @ Cubs - TBA vs Javier Assad
September 20 @ Cubs - Mitch Keller vs Jameson Taillon
September 21 @ Cubs - Johan Oviedo vs Justin Steele
September 22 @ Reds - TBA vs Andrew Abbott

