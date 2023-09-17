Commanders vs. Broncos Injury Report — Week 2
Entering this week's action, the Washington Commanders (1-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Denver Broncos (0-1) on Sunday, September 17 at Empower Field at Mile High, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
Last time out, the Commanders won 20-16 over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Broncos head into this matchup following a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent game.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Samuel Cosmi
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Young
|DE
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|Out
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 2 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Broncos Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders Season Insights (2022)
- Defensively, the Commanders were a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by allowing just 304.6 yards per game. They ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).
- Washington ranked 24th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) last year.
- The Commanders ranked 21st in passing yards last season (204.2 per game), but they excelled on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, Washington ranked 12th in the NFL last season with 126.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.3).
- With 18 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Commanders (-5) had the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.
Commanders vs. Broncos Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Commanders (+150)
- Total: 38.5 points
