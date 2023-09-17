The Denver Broncos (0-1) and the Washington Commanders (1-0) play at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Broncos and Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Commanders vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 38.5 -185 +150

Commanders vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders combined with their opponents to score more than 38.5 points in six of 17 games last season.

Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.3 more points than the total for this game.

The Commanders beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Commanders won four of the eight games they played as underdogs last season.

Washington had a record of 3-2 when it was set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers last season.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38.5 points six times.

Denver had an average point total of 41.4 in its matchups last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Broncos were 6-9-0 last season.

The Broncos finished with a 3-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Denver had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Broncos vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 6 Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 6

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

