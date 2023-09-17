The Miami Dolphins (1-0) will play AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots (0-1), on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Dolphins favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Dolphins clash with the Patriots. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Dolphins led five times, were behind six times, and were knotted up six times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Miami averaged 5.1 points scored on offense (10th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

The Patriots led after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Patriots averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of three points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins won the second quarter five times, lost eight times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last year.

Offensively, Miami put up an average of 7.6 points in the second quarter (10th-ranked) last season. On defense, it ceded 9.5 points on average in the second quarter (30th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Patriots won the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 7.9 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last year, Miami's offense averaged 5.5 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 3.1 points on average in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Patriots won the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Patriots averaged 6.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

In the Dolphins' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and were knotted up five times.

Miami averaged 5.2 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it surrendered an average of 6.4 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Patriots won the fourth quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up four times.

On offense, the Patriots averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter (24th-ranked) last year. They gave up 5.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Dolphins were leading after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (2-1).

Miami's offense averaged 12.7 points in the first half last year. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 13.9 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half last year, the Patriots were winning five times (4-1 in those games), were losing nine times (2-7), and were knotted up three times (2-1).

In the first half last season, the Patriots averaged 8.9 points scored on offense (26th-ranked) and allowed an average of 10.9 points on defense (14th-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (5-4 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

In the second half last season, Miami averaged 10.7 points scored on offense. It allowed an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half.

Looking at second-half scoring last season, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games and lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last year, the Patriots averaged 11.3 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 10.5 points on defense.

