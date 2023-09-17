Gleyber Torres and Ke'Bryan Hayes will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 145 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 625 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Colin Selby (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Justin Steele 9/22/2023 Reds - Away - Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson

