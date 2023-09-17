As they try to secure the series sweep, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (76-73) will match up against the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) at PNC Park on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to wager on the Pirates and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+100), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 48, or 55.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 44-32 record (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

New York has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (41.9%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 44-60 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

