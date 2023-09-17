The New York Yankees (76-73) aim to continue their three-game win streak when they meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (3-5) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-1).

Pirates vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without giving up a hit.

Over 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an 8.20 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Colin Selby vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .226 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 1105 total hits and 23rd in MLB action with 630 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are seventh in all of MLB with 207 home runs.

Selby has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out two against the Yankees this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees' Rodon (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 6.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 11 starts this season, Rodon has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

