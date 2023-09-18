Entering this week's action, the Cleveland Browns (1-0) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

In their most recent game, the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3.

The Steelers' last outing finished in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Shelby Harris DT Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Siaki Ika DT Foot Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Out Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Out George Pickens WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice James Daniels OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Chest Limited Participation In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights (2022)

The Browns put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and they surrendered 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

From an offensive standpoint, Cleveland ranked 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).

The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland ranked sixth in run offense (146.5 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (135 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Browns forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 16th-ranked in the league.

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2)

Browns (-2) Moneyline: Browns (-130), Steelers (+110)

Browns (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 38 points

