Currently the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 away.

When the underdog in the game, Washington went 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

In addition, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton recorded 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +10000 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +15000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +800 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +8000 17 December 31 49ers - +700 18 January 7 Cowboys - +800

