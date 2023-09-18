The Cleveland Browns (1-0) will meet AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1), on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Browns favored by 2 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Browns facing off against the Steelers, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Steelers vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Steelers led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in nine games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last season.

The Steelers averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.9 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Browns had the lead seven times, trailed two times, and were tied eight times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

The Browns' offense averaged four points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they surrendered 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Browns won the second quarter in five games and were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games last season.

In the second quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 5.4 points on offense (31st-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Steelers won the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied seven times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 2.5 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the Browns won the third quarter seven times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

On offense, Cleveland scored an average of 3.9 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up one time.

The Steelers' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they gave up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Browns' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter four times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Browns averaged 6.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.9 points on defense.

Steelers vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Steelers led seven times (5-2 in those games), trailed nine times (3-6), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

The Steelers averaged 9.7 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 12.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Browns were winning five times, trailed nine times, and were tied three times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half last season, Cleveland averaged 9.4 points scored on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 10.1 points in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost that half seven times, and tied two times.

In the second half last year, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense.

Last season, the Browns won the second half in four games, were outscored in the second half in 11 games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Cleveland averaged 10 points on offense (19th-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 13.8 points in the second half (31st-ranked).

