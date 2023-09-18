Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season went over the point total.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 13th, surrendering 330.4 yards per game.
- The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 on the road.
- Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+700
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+3300
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
