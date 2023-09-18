The Pittsburgh Steelers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season went over the point total.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 13th, surrendering 330.4 yards per game.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +700 2 September 18 Browns - +1800 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +50000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +3300 11 November 19 @ Browns - +1800 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1200

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:21 AM ET.