The Cleveland Browns (1-0) take on a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 2.5 38.5 -140 +115

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 38.5 points in nine of 17 outings.

Pittsburgh had a 40.5-point average over/under in its outings last year, 2.0 more points than the point total for this game.

The Steelers' record against the spread last season was 10-6-1.

Last season, the Steelers won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they were the underdog.

Pittsburgh had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents scored more than 38.5 points in 13 of 17 games last season.

The average total in Cleveland's matchups last season was 43.2, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Browns' record against the spread last year was 7-9-0.

The Browns were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 3-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland went 3-3 (50%).

Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 13 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 9

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.0 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

