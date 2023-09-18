Steelers vs. Browns Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
Bookmakers expect a close game when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points. The point total has been set at 38.5.
The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Browns.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-2.5)
|38.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Browns (-2.5)
|39
|-135
|+114
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Browns (-2.5)
|38.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last season.
- The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven of them hit the over.
- Cleveland was 7-9-0 against the spread last year.
- The Browns had an ATS record of 3-3 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- Last year, eight of Cleveland's 17 games hit the over.
