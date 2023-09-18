Bookmakers expect a close game when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points. The point total has been set at 38.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Browns.

Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Insights

Pittsburgh beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last season.

The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven of them hit the over.

Cleveland was 7-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Browns had an ATS record of 3-3 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Last year, eight of Cleveland's 17 games hit the over.

