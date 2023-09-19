The Washington Mystics (19-21) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Last time out, the Liberty bested the Mystics 90-75 on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.1 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is No. 1 on the Mystics in scoring (15.9 points per game), and produces 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also delivers 2.1 steals (second in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per game. And she is producing 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 37.7% of her shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Tianna Hawkins is the Mystics' top rebounder (5 per game), and she posts 8.2 points and 1.4 assists.

The Mystics receive 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Elena Delle Donne.

Cloud paces the Mystics in rebounding (8 per game) and assists (8), and puts up 4 points. She also puts up 0 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.