Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (78-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cubs squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 19.

Javier Assad (3-3) take the hill for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Pirates have won in 50, or 42.4%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 20 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (628 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

