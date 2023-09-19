Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field in the first of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (42.4%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 31-35 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 81 of its 150 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 32-40 26-33 44-46 47-53 23-26

