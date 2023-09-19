Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 146 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 628 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.375 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Justin Steele 9/22/2023 Reds - Away Luis Ortiz Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - -

