Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (78-72) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, September 19 at Wrigley Field. The matchup will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-175). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 2-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 50, or 42.4%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

