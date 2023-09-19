The Chicago Cubs (78-72) and Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Pirates a series loss to the Yankees.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (3-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, a 1.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.254 in 27 games this season.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Assad has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Javier Assad vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .236 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 146 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 3-for-24 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season.

