Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 19
The Chicago Cubs (78-72) and Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Pirates a series loss to the Yankees.
The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad
- Assad (3-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, a 1.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.254 in 27 games this season.
- He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Assad has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Javier Assad vs. Pirates
- The Pirates are batting .236 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 146 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 3-for-24 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season.
