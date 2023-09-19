The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Pat Freiermuth had 63 catches for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

