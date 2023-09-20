The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner head into the second of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The Pirates have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-175). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 50, or 42%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 16 of its 32 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 82 of its 151 chances.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 32-41 26-33 44-47 47-54 23-26

